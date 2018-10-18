Rod Stewart visits Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum ahead of concert

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music stopped by the state’s most prominent piece of history.

On Wednesday, Rod Stewart visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum ahead of his concert.

“How cool, Rod Stewart visited the Memorial and Museum today! In town for a concert, Stewart toured both the Memorial and Museum. Thanks for making the time to stop by,” museum officials said on Facebook.

Stewart has earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, including two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2016, he knighted by Britain’s Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity, officially making him “Sir Rod Stewart.”

He will be performing at the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

