Suspect arrested after leading police on chase in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect was taken into custody after he led police on a chase in northwest Oklahoma City overnight.

Police say they were near NW 14th and Villa when they ran a truck’s plate and it came back stolen.

The officer attempted to pull the driver over, however, he refused to stop and a chase started.

Near NW 23rd and Rockwell, the driver fled the truck. Police say he then ran to a house and started banging on the door.

He was eventually arrested, and police have not released any other details.