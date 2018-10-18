Teachers on the call for Edmondson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Some Oklahoma teachers are using part of their fall break to make calls for Drew Edmondson at his OKC Campaign headquarters. The democratic candidate for governor knows that educators will play a big role in the election that is less than 3 weeks away.

Edmondson knows support from teachers like these is vital.

"It has turned into a huge part of the campaign and it's sure breaking in my favor, I believe," said Edmondson.

Judy Mullenhopper has been a teacher for the last 35 years.

"We want to make a difference in Oklahoma I feel like the walkout was the start to something that hasn't ended and we need a governor that is going to support us," said Judy.

Funding for the teachers is a big question for both candidates. Edmondson says his opponent's plan lacks hard details.

"It is a lack of specificity on the Stitt plan, he's talked vaguely about county government and school district mileage and tacking up slack which is not good news to people who are property owners and worried about their ad valorem taxation, but not anything in terms of state revenues other than a hope and a prayer that we'll continue to grow," said Edmondson.

Drew Edmondson says his plan to fund schools is concrete.

"I've offered specific proposals, capitol gains, gross production tax and tobacco tax that you know, some people are for it some people are against it but at least it's specific. "

Drew Edmondson said today he is not worried about the Vice President's visit. He said Oklahomans will focus on the issues.