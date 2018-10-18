Tenants concerned with problems plaguing their apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – People at a metro apartment complex say they’re without out the basics.

“We’ve had a year-long lease and it’s just been nothing but trouble,” said Hannah Scott, who lives at Eden Cove with her husband and newborn. “It’s been hard and frustrating, absolutely. Without heat, we can’t keep her warm. I’m cold, but obviously she can`t keep our body temperature like we can.”

People at the complex say there is no hot or cold water and no heat for weeks.

It’s the latest development in the property’s long history of problems.

“I turn it on. It gurgles. It’s not coming,” said Jake Brown, Hannah’s husband. He says he cannot wash dishes or even flush the toilet.

“We can’t get a hold of nobody over the telephone because the number’s disconnected,” said Nichole Martin. “Office is condemned.”

Martin and her family have to use water jugs to wash off.

“What I do is, I heat it up on the stove. I put it in a bowl and I take it to the bathroom and wash off,” said Martin.

The leasing office was condemned by the city so we went to the temporary office.

We knocked but didn’t’ get an answer; we called the office but the number was disconnected; and we called the landlord but were sent to voicemail.

First Choice Management Group, the company in charge of the complex, sent us a statement: