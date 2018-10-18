Tenants concerned with problems plaguing their apartment complex

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – People at a metro apartment complex say they’re without out the basics.
“We’ve had a year-long lease and it’s just been nothing but trouble,” said Hannah Scott, who lives at Eden Cove with her husband and newborn. “It’s been hard and frustrating, absolutely. Without heat, we can’t keep her warm. I’m cold, but obviously she can`t keep our body temperature like we can.”
People at the complex say there is no hot or cold water and no heat for weeks.
It’s the latest development in the property’s long history of problems.
“I turn it on. It gurgles. It’s not coming,” said Jake Brown, Hannah’s husband. He says he cannot wash dishes or even flush the toilet.
“We can’t get a hold of nobody over the telephone because the number’s disconnected,” said Nichole Martin. “Office is condemned.”
Martin and her family have to use water jugs to wash off.
“What I do is, I heat it up on the stove. I put it in a bowl and I take it to the bathroom and wash off,” said Martin.
The leasing office was condemned by the city so we went to the temporary office.
We knocked but didn’t’ get an answer; we called the office but the number was disconnected; and we called the landlord but were sent to voicemail.
First Choice Management Group, the company in charge of the complex, sent us a statement:
“First Choice Management Group (“First Choice”) apologizes to all residents negatively affected by the ongoing water related issues at The Ridge Apartments (the “Property”).
The Property was purchased by a new owner approximately five weeks ago on September 5, 2018. At the time of the purchase, the new owner was aware of persistent water leaks and hot water supply issues, including weekly full property shut-offs, that have negatively affected the quality of life for the Property tenants for many months prior to the change of ownership.
As part of the new owner’s purchase of the Property, a plan was established to quickly and permanently repair the water related issues. These repairs are ongoing and will be completed promptly.
The owner looks forward to continuing cooperation with the city officials to resolve these issues. The new owner and First Choice would like to thank our residents for their patience as we do our best to resolve these issues in a timely and professional manner.
Ownership and management firmly believe residents living experience will be greatly improved when work has been completed.”