Terry Crews to speak at Oklahoma State University in November

STILLWATER, Okla. – Actor Terry Crews will be speaking in November at Oklahoma State University, the OSU Speakers Board announced.

Crews, 50, who currently stars in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will be talking about his life and answering questions.

“Hey, Oklahoma State, what’s up! I am going to be at your school, Oklahoma State University, November 15 at the Wes Watkins Center, 7 p.m. be there or be square!” Crews said in an OSU Speakers Board video on Twitter. “Listen, it’s going to be amazing, man. I’m just going to talk about my life dude. I’m just going to give you all the info I know, tell you my story. Let’s talk it out, let’s answer some questions, let’s do this whole thing man, we gonna do it big, and we gonna do it with power! That’s what we gonna do. Go Pokes!”

The announcement you’ve all been waiting for: TERRY CREWS will be in the Wes Watkins Center on November 15 at 7 PM. See you there!! pic.twitter.com/xL0AU7G5yi — OSU Speakers Board (@OSUspeakers) October 17, 2018

Crews has starred in several box office hits such as White Chicks, Friday After Next, The Longest Yard, The Expendables, and Deadpool 2.

He will be speaking at the Wes Watkins Center at OSU on November 15 at 7 p.m.

News 4 has reached out to the speakers’ board for ticket information.