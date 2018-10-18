Tulsa police searching for suspect accused of beating, shooting man in chest

TULSA, Okla. – An investigation is underway in Tulsa after a man was found beaten with gunshot wounds in an apartment complex.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, a neighbor called 911 when they heard a man yelling for help.

When police arrived, they found a man in the bedroom who had been shot. Police say he had been badly beaten, and no one else was inside the apartment.

Police say the man had crawled through the living room to the front door.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition after undergoing surgery, reports FOX 23.

Authorities do not have a suspect description and are still investigating.