× 4 the Weekend: Balloon Festival and National Weather Festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – The town of Sulphur is located near some of our state`s best loved outdoor adventures and Bromide Mountain Company can help you get ready for any outdoor adventure you`re going on. When you walk into Bromide you`ll feel like you`ve walked into a quaint mountain town shop. From backpacks to shoes, you can find just about anything you might need for an adventure.

The Stillwater Balloon Festival is going on tonight and tomorrow on WEST 6TH AVENUE.

General admission is $10 and a balloon ride is $15.

There is also live music, a car show and food trucks.

Book lovers are happy about the very first Oklahoma Book Festival.

This is free event tomorrow in the Boathouse District.

There are dozens of authors taking part with book signing tables, children’s storytelling and food trucks and vendor booths.

Put down your smart-phone and celebrate books!

The National Weather Festival is also going on in Norman.

The festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s a free, open-house style event that lets you see the latest weather technology, and you can meet News 4 meteorologists, too.

There are also drone demonstrations, and hourly balloon launches.