90-year-old man arrested for allegedly soliciting women, child at Tinker Air Force Base

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A 90-year-old man was arrested at Tinker Air Force Base (TAFB) Thursday evening for allegedly soliciting two women and one minor to get in his car.

According to officials, the two women and a 12-year-old girl were walking in the bowling alley parking lot when Danny Mansfield approached them and asked if they needed a ride.

Mansfield allegedly asked them to get in his vehicle, even offered the young girl $100 to get inside his truck.

One of the women said he blocked her car in so she could not back out and leave.

When TAFB Security Forces arrived, Mansfield was attempting to leave.

Security noticed Mansfield’s sweatpants were pulled down to his knees with no underwear and his genitals exposed.

News 4 reached out to Tinker officials and they said in a statement:

“An elderly man was apprehended on Tinker Air Force Base yesterday by base security forces personnel on suspicion of soliciting female pedestrians, including a minor. After being detained at Tinker, the suspect was later transported by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office to Oklahoma County Jail for processing. The suspect had authorized access to the installation at the time of apprehension. The safety and security of all personnel remains a top priority and the matter continues to be investigated by officials.”