Authorities investigating double fatality collision

VERDEN, Okla. – Police were called to an auto accident that later turned fatal on US HWY 62 and County Street 2760 near Verden, Oklahoma around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say Harold Millsap and Shirley Millsap were both transported to OU Medical Center via Mediflight, but were pronounced dead on arrival.

The other driver, Gary Sanders, was transported by ambulance and is in fair condition.

What happened is still under investigation.