Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll Released
The Big 12 Conference released its annual preseason coaches poll for men’s basketball on Friday.
Oklahoma is picked to finish 8th, with Oklahoma State picked 10th of the 10 teams.
Kansas is the pick for the eighth straight year to win the conference.
It’s the 18th time overall the Jayhawks have been picked to win the league.
Here is the complete poll:
2018-19 Big 12 Preseason Poll
|Team (1st Place Votes)
|Points
|1.
|Kansas (9)*
|81
|2.
|K-State
|72
|3.
|West Virginia
|61
|T4.
|TCU
|54
|Texas
|54
|6.
|Iowa State
|41
|7.
|Texas Tech
|36
|8.
|Oklahoma
|21
|9.
|Baylor
|20
|10.
|Oklahoma State
|10
* – Unanimous Selection
Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.