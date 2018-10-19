× Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll Released

The Big 12 Conference released its annual preseason coaches poll for men’s basketball on Friday.

Oklahoma is picked to finish 8th, with Oklahoma State picked 10th of the 10 teams.

Kansas is the pick for the eighth straight year to win the conference.

It’s the 18th time overall the Jayhawks have been picked to win the league.

Here is the complete poll:

2018-19 Big 12 Preseason Poll

Team (1st Place Votes) Points 1. Kansas (9)* 81 2. K-State 72 3. West Virginia 61 T4. TCU 54 Texas 54 6. Iowa State 41 7. Texas Tech 36 8. Oklahoma 21 9. Baylor 20 10. Oklahoma State 10

* – Unanimous Selection

Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.