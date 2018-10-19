Judge upholds life sentence for Tulsa dentist convicted of murdering toddler

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County judge has upheld the life sentences of a Tulsa dentist convicted of killing a toddler.

Last month, a jury found Bert Franklin guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis in July of 2016. Lewis was the son of Roxanne Randall, Franklin’s mistress.

The trial lasted for nearly two weeks, during which several witnesses were called to the stand including Randall, investigators, and medical experts. Jurors were also presented evidence including home surveillance and recorded conversations from a phone smuggled into the Oklahoma County Jail for Franklin.

Ultimately, Franklin was found guilty of first-degree murder and solicitation in a plot to kill Randall.

The jury recommended that Franklin serve life without the possibility of parole.

“The jury has heard this evidence. The evidence, in our opinion, was overwhelming of his guilt. It’s hard to fathom a man who could do what he did to this little baby and then coldly, calculatedly plan to solicit the murder of this child’s mother,” Oklahoma County Assistant District Attorney Gayland Gieger said.

On Friday, an Oklahoma County judge upheld the jury's sentencing recommendations.

Franklin will serve life in prison on both counts, and those sentences will be served consecutively. He was also ordered to pay just under $13,000 in restitution.