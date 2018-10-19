× Law enforcement agencies arrest 121 domestic violence offenders in Oklahoma County warrant sweep

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say more than 100 people wanted for various domestic violence related crimes have been taken into custody following a week-long warrant sweep.

The sweep focused on offenders in Oklahoma County who had warrants out for their arrest related to domestic violence. In all, officials say 121 people were arrested and seven individuals will be extradited from across the United States.

“For every person that was arrested, there is a victim–and likely children–who have also been profoundly impacted by the abuser’s choice to use violence,” said Chief Bill Citty, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “This type of violence knows no socioeconomic, geographic, racial, ethnic, or other boundaries.

The sweep involved officers with the following agencies:

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

Del City Police Department

Midwest City Police Department

Oklahoma City Police Department

Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

Oklahoma Department of Human Services

Palomar

United States Marshal Service, Western District

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Oklahoma

YWCA.

“One of the most frustrating challenges policymakers face every day is the lack of coordination among agencies with similar missions,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “However, this week we witnessed the non-profit sector, as well as federal, state and local agencies work together to combat the crisis of domestic violence in our community. It’s inspiring and more validation for the coordination model that Palomar exemplifies.”

If you have been a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking, please call the 24-hour Safeline at 1-800-522-SAFE for assistance with safety planning, crisis intervention and shelter.