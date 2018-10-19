× LifeShare hosting 5K to bring awareness to organ donation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of participants are getting their running shoes ready for the inaugural ‘Little Red Heart’ 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk.

“The Little Red Heart Run is an incredible look into the many families and friends who have been touched by organ and tissue donation,” said Jeffrey Orlowski, President and CEO of LifeShare. “The support, dedication and hope for our participants, volunteers, transplant recipients, donor family and community partners is inspirational.”

In addition to raising awareness about becoming an organ donor, participants can enjoy face painting, music and prizes.

The run is set for Nov. 3 at Regatta Park with on-site registration beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Organizers say they hope to raise more than $50,000 to support the activities and initiatives of LifeShare to help save more lives through organ and tissue donation.

Last year, LifeShare made 481 transplants possible.