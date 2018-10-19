Lotto fever: Police searching for man who allegedly stole lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lottery fever is sweeping the nation.

The Powerball jackpot is sitting at $430 million, and the top Mega Millions prize is over $970 million.

If you are like many Americans, you’re trying your luck by buying a few lottery tickets and hoping for your lucky day.

However, Oklahoma City police say they are searching for a man who wanted the payout, but without purchasing the tickets.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a man who allegedly stole 60 lottery tickets from a convenience store near Reno and Meridian Ave.

Officials say the lottery tickets hadn’t been activated, so they cannot be cashed in for any prize money.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.