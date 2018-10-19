× Man dies following shooting at Oklahoma City gentlemen’s club

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man who was shot at a local gentlemen’s club on Friday morning has died from his injuries.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to Night Trips, located near Reno and Meridian, on a reported shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the club.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.