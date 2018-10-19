Moving forward: Downtown streetcar project nearing finish line

OKLAHOMA CITY – A major milestone was reached on the MAPS 3 streetcar in downtown Oklahoma City.
On Thursday, crews welded the last rail in place along the streetcar tracks.
We’re told there are just a couple more things that need to be done before the streetcar is ready to hit the rails.
In 2013, the Oklahoma City Council first voted to move forward with a proposed streetcar project throughout downtown.
“To alleviate the amount of vehicles that are on the road at any given time,” said EMBARK spokesperson Michael Scroggins.
Officials say it will be another six weeks before the streetcars are ready for passengers.
