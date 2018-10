× OKC Streetcar stuck Downtown

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Streetcar is stuck downtown near Reno & EK Gaylord during testing.

City official Kristy Yager said the pantograph (the arm on top of the streetcar that connects it to the cable) was up when it went under the bridge.

Why or how it was up is still being investigated.

OKC Police said they’re not doing any traffic control.

There is no other information at this time.