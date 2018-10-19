Pauls Valley police warning business owners about counterfeit bills

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – Officials are warning business owners about a series of counterfeit bills making the rounds in Pauls Valley.

Authorities with the Pauls Valley Police Department said they were contacted by the Pauls Valley National Bank after employees noticed an uptick in counterfeit $20 bills.

The counterfeit bills have a different color, size and feel to them when compared to legitimate $20 bills. Investigators say they also often have duplicate serial numbers and lack a security strip.

They warn that you should look at the cash before you put it away, just to make sure that you are receiving legitimate bills.

If you have received a counterfeit bill, call the police department at (405) 238-5531.