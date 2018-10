NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is investigating a shooting.

The shooting was reported around 3:40 p.m. on Friday in the 1100 block of McGee Drive.

One victim was found on scene in an unknown condition.

Police said they are looking for four suspects and to avoid the area.

HAPPENING NOW: Norman Police are responding to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of McGee Drive. One victim located on scene. Condition unknown. Officers are currently looking for four suspects in the area. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/lU1vmBCRsr — Norman Police (@normanokpd) October 19, 2018

Jackson Elementary, Alcott Middle and Whittier Middle schools were temporarily placed on lockout as a precaution.

UPDATE (4:18PM): The lockout at Jackson Elementary, Alcott Middle School and Whittier Middle School has been lifted. Normal school operations will resume. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) October 19, 2018

No other details have been released at this time.