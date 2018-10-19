× Police investigate shooting in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police were called to a shooting at a home near SW 44th and May just before 8 p.m. Friday evening.

Two victims were shot standing outside of their home.

Officers say one man sustained a gunshot wound to his hand, the other man received a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both men were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect is a white male and supposedly knows the two victims.

There is no other information at this time.