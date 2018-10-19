× Police investigating reported shooting at gentlemen’s club

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a shooting at a local gentlemen’s club.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday morning, authorities were called to Night Trips, located near Reno and Meridian, on a reported shooting.

Right now, we know one victim was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but we do not know of their condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, but witnesses say they saw a red Suburban leaving the scene shortly after the shooting.