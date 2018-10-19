× Police investigating shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to the shooting in the 1100 block of N. Glade, which is located near N.W. 16th and Rockwell Ave.

Officers arrived to discover a man with a gunshot wound had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Police told us they have no information on the suspects at this time.

At this point, there is no word on the victim’s condition or injuries.