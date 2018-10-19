Police: Man allegedly stole 3 computers, sprayed employee with mace

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stole three computers and assaulted an employee at a local store.

On Oct. 12, officers were called to the Walmart along S.W. 104th St. in Oklahoma City regarding a theft and assault.

According to the police report, a Walmart employee spotted a man trying to leave the store without paying for three computers. When the employee tried to confront the alleged suspect, the man sprayed him in the face with a can of mace.

The alleged suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a slender build. he was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved jacket, a black baseball cap, blue jeans and red shoes. He had either very short hair or was bald.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.