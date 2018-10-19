× Preliminary hearing underway for Oklahoma suspects in Craigslist double homicide

NORMAN, Okla. – A district court judge has taken a case against four suspects in connection to a double homicide under advisement.

In April, the bodies of 21-year-old Jarron Moreland and 21-year-old Alize Smith were found dismembered in a pond near 51st and Sooner Road. Investigators say Moreland and Smith were shot and killed in a Crest parking lot in Moore during a Craiglist exchange days prior.

Since then, four suspects have been charged. Brett Boettler, who was 16 at the time, was charged in April for two counts of second-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a corpse, as well as a felony firearm possession charge. Boettler’s older brother, 22-year-old Kevin Garcia-Boettler, was also charged with felony accessory to second-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body.

The brothers’ mother Crystal Boettler is also facing a charge of accessory, after prosecutors say she instructed them to drive to her boyfriend’s family property on the 5100 block of N. Sooner Road. Her boyfriend, Johnny Shane Barker, is accused of dumping the bodies into the pond. Barker faces charges of accessory, unlawful removal of a body, and two desecration charges.

During a preliminary hearing this week, prosecutors tried to amend the second-degree murder charges for Brett Boettler to first-degree murder. They also argued Crystal Boettler should face desecration charges, as well.

Defense attorneys argued there was no evidence heard this week during the preliminary hearing that proved the Boettler brothers intended to kill Moreland and Smith, nor was there evidence that Crystal Boettler “ever touched the bodies”.

They also claimed, desecration was not appropriate charge in Cleveland County as the bodies were found in Oklahoma County.

However, prosecutors stated in court Friday the alleged crimes originated in Cleveland County and that the charges were not overreaching.

Judge Steve Stice did not rule on a decision Friday of whether there was enough evidence to order the four suspects to trial. Instead, the case has been taken under advisement for the time being to review transcripts and evidence heard thus far.