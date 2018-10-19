× Shawnee woman pleads guilty to felony SNAP fraud

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman has plead guilty to felony Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud after an investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG).

Deshawna Gail Wood-Boswell was charged back in September 2015 for falsely reporting the number of people living in her household and her household income when applying for SNAP benefits.

According to DHS officials, between May 13, 2011 and May 31, 2015, Wood-Boswell was issued $25,442 in SNAP benefits she was not eligible to receive.

“Investigating SNAP fraud is one of our priorities,” DHS Inspector General Tony Bryan said. “Most SNAP recipients in Oklahoma abide by the rules. Unfortunately, there are some individuals who seek to defraud the system that is designed to assist low income families.”

Wood-Boswell plead guilty on October 10, 2018 to one count of obtaining SNAP benefits by fraud and four counts of false claims against the state.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2018.