Three men accused in attack, beating of Oklahoma man

TUTTLE, Okla. -Three men are facing charges after they allegedly attacked an Oklahoma man at a party in Grady County.

According to the Chickasha Express Star, witnesses say a man tried to leave a party at the victim’s house and backed into his fence.

The victim confronted the driver, and was then approached by several men who refused to leave his property.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was trying to get his gun from his truck when he was knocked to the ground by Blake Hill. At that point, witnesses say Ethan Calhoun, Lance Vanschuyver and a juvenile began kicking and hitting the victim.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors determined that he suffered fractures to the bones in his face. The newspaper reports that he also required staples in his head.

Hill, Calhoun and Vanschuyver were arrested on a complaint of aggravated assault and battery when great bodily harm is inflicted.