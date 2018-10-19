Thursday Night Heroes – Week 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week eight of the Thursday Night Heroes is the weird, wild portion of the high school football season that features more games on Thursday than Friday thanks to fall break.

Tuttle traveled to Blanchard for a pivotal showdown in 3A. Plus Santa Fe and Westmoore squared off with playoff positioning on the line.

That's not all. One of the state's most heated rivalries, the Sooner Road Rivalry, featured Midwest City traveling to Del City. However the strange thing about this meeting is that the two foes faced off as district rivals for the first time in school history. The Series goes all the way back to 1976.

Also, Moore traveled to Putnam City North looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. Dylan Buckingham and Nate Feken have all the action from across the metro in the video above.