Tulsa police not required to enforce park's gun ban

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa officials said city police won’t be required to enforce a local riverfront park’s firearm ban.

Gerry Bender is Tulsa’s Litigation Division manager. He told the Tulsa World the gun ban issue arose after members of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association were turned away from the Gathering Place for having firearms during the park’s opening Sept. 8.

Oklahoma law allows for firearms to be carried on property designated by a governmental authority as a park, recreational area or fairgrounds. But, the Gathering Place has a policy that bans firearms.

Bender said the city met with Gathering Place officials after the opening day incident to discuss the city’s enforcement role.

Tulsa Police Department spokeswoman Jeanne MacKenzie said officers will enforce local ordinances and state laws but won’t enforce park rules.