Two women injured after being hit by alleged drunk driver

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody after allegedly hitting a car and injuring two women.

Investigators tell KJRH that two women were pushing their vehicle along Wekiwa Rd. in Sand Springs after it ran out of gas.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday morning, officers say a Ford Mustang came up from behind and hit the rear of the car at a low-speed. One women fell and hit her head on the road, while the second woman was briefly wedged between the two vehicles and suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Mustang was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.