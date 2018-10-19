× UCO hosting ‘Prescription Drug Takeback’ event

EDMOND, Okla. – If you want to get rid of some unwanted or expired medications, you are encouraged to head to UCO’s ‘Prescription Drug Takeback.’

The University of Oklahoma’s Health Promotion and Outreach program will host the drug takeback event on Oct. 26 at the north entrance of the UCO Wellness Center.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members can drop off unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications for safe and proper disposal. No syringes, inhalers or liquids will be accepted.

Participants can drive up to the north entrance of the Wellness Center and an organizer will meet them at their car window.