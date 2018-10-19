× Water pipeline construction to close road near Lake Overholser

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers who travel along Lake Overholser may need to find an alternate route as crews work to replace a water pipeline.

Officials with the City of Oklahoma City say E. Overholser Dr. is temporarily closed on the southeast side of Lake Overholser while crews work on the project.

The pipeline will connect the water treatment plants at Lake Hefner and Lake Stanley Draper, allowing each plant to serve as a backup if the other is temporarily taken offline.

The road, which is closed just north of the Overholser Pavilion parking lot, sis expected to reopen within a week.