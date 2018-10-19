“You don’t really know what you’ll do,” Oklahoma woman fights back against alleged burglar

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was forced to fight for her life during a violent home invasion.

“I stared down that barrel of that gun as much as I stared at her,” Lori Graham told KJRH.

Lori Graham says she was alone in her home on August 22 when she heard a hammer breaking the glass in her bedroom window.

Immediately, she called police and grabbed her gun.

“In that moment, you don’t really know what you’ll do. You don’t know if you will have what it takes, and I’m grateful that I did,” she said.

Graham says she fired several shots at the intruder, later identified as Marcy Hong. Hong was not hit, but was able to flee the scene.

“She said she would be back and if she needed to, she would kill me,” Graham said.

Hong was recently arrested for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary.