× At least 28 killed as Afghanistan votes

KABUL, Afghanistan – At least 28 people have been killed in violent incidents across Afghanistan as people voted Saturday in long-awaited legislative elections, officials said.

Seventeen civilians, 10 police officers and one army officer were killed, Afghan Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak said, adding that at least 192 incidents had also left dozens of people injured.

Police say a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of a polling station in a school in the northern Kabul neighborhood of Khair Khana, the first major attack in Saturday’s parliamentary elections.

A doctor treating the wounded said three people were killed and six wounded.

Waheed Ullah, a police officer, said ambulances were roaring toward the hospital with victims.

Dr. Mashook Hakimi was working with the ambulances to get the injured to hospital.

Both the upstart local Islamic State affiliate and the Taliban threatened violence during elections, warning people to stay away from the polls.

Instead, outside most polling stations there were lines of people waiting to mark their ballot.

The Taliban further warned teachers and students to not allow schools to be used as polling stations.

The suicide attack targeted a school where a polling station was set up.