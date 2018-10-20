× Death toll rises to 36, over 100,000 still without power after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – At least 36 people have been confirmed dead as a result of Hurricane Michael, according to authorities.

The number rose Saturday after a local medical examiner confirmed the death of a woman in Bay County, Florida, bringing the death toll in Florida alone to 26.

Authorities did not offer additional details on the death.

Officials in four states — Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia — have each confirmed people died as a result of the storm.

The latest death toll comes 20 days after Michael ravaged the Florida Panhandle and wrought havoc in a slew of Southern states that were battered by powerful winds and inundated with floodwater.

More than 100,000 Florida customers are still without power due to Hurricane Michael, which tore into the Florida Panhandle more than a week ago.

Most outages are in Bay County, where the storm made landfall, but northern rural counties have a greater percentage of people without power.

In Calhoun County, for instance, 86 percent of customers of the local electric cooperative had no electricity.

Gulf Power spokesman Jeff Rogers says the utility company has about 1,200 employees working on power restoration, in addition to 6,200 people from 15 states who are helping out.

Rogers says one big concern is that people are getting used to dead power lines lying on the ground or drooped in front of homes. He says those lines could become deadly as service is restored.