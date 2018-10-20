× Fort Worth Police issue Silver Alert for 89-year-old man

FORT WORTH, Tx. – The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for 89-year-old Robert John Stam.

Stam is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, police say.

Stam is 5′ 10″, weighing about 180 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Stam was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and jeans.

Authorities say he was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Friday night, driving a silver 2017 Toyata Rav-4 with TX license plate “KDB2966.”

Officers think he might head into Oklahoma.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.