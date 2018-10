Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was a limited schedule of high school football games on Friday night since it was Fall Break in Oklahoma schools.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Jenks 42, Norman 20

John Marshall 68, Mannford 17

Heritage Hall 35, Kingfisher 27

Bethel 52, Douglass 14

Tulsa Union 56, Norman North 7

Southmoore 35, Edmond North 11