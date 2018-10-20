Great weather for the National Weather Festival

NORMAN, Okla. – Thousands of visitors dropped by the annual National Weather Festival held in Norman at the National Weather Center.

The annual National Weather Festival, is a free, open-house style event held each fall.

Visitors tour the premiere facilities to learn from the many weather related organizations and activities in central Oklahoma.

The 4 Warn Storm Team was there with chief meteorologist Mike Morgan and Emily Sutton.

The 4 Warn Storm Team had fun meeting and greeting visitors, signing autographs and taking pictures.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 was also there and pilot, reporter Jon Welsh explained how it is used to track storms.

There were also weather balloon launches and storm tracking radar trucks from the University of Oklahoma.

No doubt the great weather and bright sunshine was welcomed by the crowd.