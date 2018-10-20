It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood: Street of Dreams continues

OKLAHOMA CITY – Luxurious homes and warm sunshine made for a great event at the 2018 Street of Dreams in northeast Oklahoma City.

Street of Dreams is an event produced by the Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association featuring top home builders in the central Oklahoma region.

Home design trends from window walls to infinity pools and secret rooms caught the attention of visitors.

Each home is uniquely built to reflect the design style and character of each builder, Street of Dreams is located at The Falls, at the intersection of northeast 150th St. and Post Rd.

News 4’s Kevin Ogle and Joleen Chaney were there today to meet visitors, sign autographs and take pictures.

The homes are incredible and spark great ideas.

So put Street of Dreams on your destination list.

Tickets are available online at kfor.com/streetofdreams

Street of Dreams 2018 runs through Sunday, October 28th.