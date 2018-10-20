× Lawton Police issue Silver Alert for man with Alzheimer’s

LAWTON, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 62-year-old Oklahoma man with Alzheimer’s.

Donald Bourque Sr. was last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday near SE 2nd and Lee Blvd. in Lawton.

Bourque was wearing a gray sweater, black jacket, blue sweats, and white shoes.

Bourque also has silver hair, freshly cut, with a beard and mustache.

Bourque is known to walk hunched over.

There is no vehicle information.

If you have an information on his whereabouts, contact the Lawton Police Department or Oklahoma Highway Patrol.