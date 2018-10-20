× ODOC searching for Tulsa County man

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for a Tulsa County man who walked away from the Mack Alford Correctional Center on Monday.

Authorities say Alvaro Rodriguez is Hispanic, about 5′ 8″, weighs approximately 161 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez was serving time for Tulsa County sentences for possession of stolen vehicle, possession of a sawed-off shotgun/rifle, drug possession, and committing a felony with a firearm that had its serial number removed.

Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.