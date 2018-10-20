× Sooners Lead TCU at Halftime

Oklahoma’s football team leads TCU 28-24 at halftime at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday.

After forcing TCU to punt on the opening possession, the Sooners marched 84 yards in six plays, with Kyler Murray throwing to a wide open CeeDee Lamb for a 37-yard touchdown to give OU a 7-0 lead with 9:16 to play in the first quarter.

TCU immediately answered, with KaVontae Turpin returning the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 9:04 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma responded with a methodical drive, going 70 yards in 14 plays, with OU converting two fourth downs and Trey Sermon capping the drive with a four-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7 Oklahoma with 1:37 to play in the first quarter.

The Sooners added to the lead early in the second quarter, with Kennedy Brooks scoring on a 21-yard touchdown run off an option pitch from Murray to extend OU’s lead to 21-7 with 10:46 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma’s next possession was another touchdown drive, with Murray passing to Lee Morris for a 9-yard score to cap a 58-yard drive in four plays, highlighted by a 43-yard run by Brooks.

The touchdown made it 28-7 Sooners with 8:25 to play in the second quarter.

TCU finally got their offense going on the next possession, with Michael Collins passing to Turpin for a 43-yard touchdown to cut the OU lead to 28-14 with 7:55 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma had to punt from the end zone on their next possession, and a 25-yard punt return by Turpin gave TCU the ball at OU’s 33-yard line.

It took the Horned Frogs just one play to score, as Collins passed deep to Jalen Reagor for the touchdown to cut the Oklahoma lead to 28-21 with 5:00 to play in the first half.

TCU forced another Sooner punt and got a 41-yard field goal from Cole Bunce with 9 seconds left in the first half to cut the Oklahoma lead to 28-24 at halftime.

Murray is 12-for-15 passing for 131 yards.

OU is outgaining TCU in total offense, 287 yards to 141.