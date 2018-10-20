× Thunder Clipped in LA, Fall to 0-2

A slow start paired with a slow finished saw the Thunder fall to 0-2 on the season at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers, 108-92.

OKC fell behind by 14 early on before turning it into a game and only trailing by two at the half. Paul George suffered through another slow shooting night going 7-27 from the field and pouring in 20. But that wasn’t without some highlights. George his an impressive three pointer plus the foul to give OKC a lead in the third quarter.

Steven Adams was a force throughout. Adams had 17 points and 18 rebounds. OKC led by six after three.

But in the fourth quarter the Clippers went on a run. OKC scored just 15 fourth quarter points including a stretch that saw the Thunder score just five points in the final eight minutes of the game. During that stretch Lou Williams hit a three to give the Clippers a 93-90 advantage. Sweet Lou had 17 points. After that it was all Tobias Harris. He hit a clutch jumper as well as a runner. He and Danillo Gallinari added 26 points each.

Russell Westbrook missed his second straight game as he recovers from knee surgery. Dennis Schroder had a tough night shooting going 2-15 from the field. He had just 8 points in 30 minutes of action.

Billy Donovan said of the loss, “That we were pretty easy to guard.” Citing lack of ball movement in the loss.

The bench was one of the bright spots for the Thunder with Raymond Felton and Alex Abrines both finishing in double figures.

OKC will see if they get Russell Westbrook back and if they can right the ship on Sunday at their home opener against the Sacramento Kings.