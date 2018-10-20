Volunteer wrestling coach arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A volunteer wrestling coach was arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor and for first-degree rape by instrumentation.

Authorities say Patrick Luhm was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Oklahoma County jail.

An official tells News 4 that Luhm posted his bond of $35,000 around 2 a.m. Saturday.

News 4 first learned about the situation after parents reached out to News 4, claiming Luhm was a wrestling coach and they feared for the safety of the children.

Posts on social media by Prodigy Wrestling Academy include Luhm.

We stopped by the academy to see what his affiliation was. Operators told us that Luhm was not a paid-employee--rather a part-time volunteer.

We were also told that Luhm had a child that attended the academy as well.

However, after learning about Luhm's arrest, a coach with the academy told News 4 that Luhm is no longer allowed on the property and will have no further involvement with the organization.

Even though the investigation is early and there is not a conviction, the coach told us the safety of the children is the top priority.

The Prodigy Wrestling Academy released this statement:

"Today I was made aware of charges that were brought against one of prodigies assistant coaches Patrick Luhm. As the leader of this program I have taken steps to protect our kids first and foremost. This coach is no longer affiliated with the prodigy wrestling program.We take the teaching and protection of our kids very seriously. All possible precautions are taken when taking on volunteer coaches such as background checks and character references. The details of the charges are not known by us at this time and are currently being handled by local law enforcement. Please be patient with us as we are learning about the situation as the details become available.

As a parent of two children in the wrestling club I understand your concern as parents and would welcome you to contact me with any questions."

It's unclear how Luhm knew his alleged victim and if that victim was involved with the academy.