Crews working to clean up oil spill in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – Officials have responded to an oil spill in McClain County late Sunday afternoon.

According to McClain County Emergency Management, the spill is near Turkey Creek, just south of 180th between Sooner Ave. and Ladd Ave.

Officials say a storage tank leaked out and has been running along the creek, however, it has not spilled into any ponds or streams.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is on scene as crews clean up.