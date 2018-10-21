Human remains discovered near northeastern Oklahoma trail

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – Police in Bartlesville say human remains have been discovered near a popular northeastern Oklahoma recreation area.

Investigators say a man stumbled across bones with clothing on them Thursday afternoon. The remains were located on property near the Caney River near a jogging trail.

Police say the remains had been on the property for at least three months and that the individuals may have been transient living in the area.

Bartlesville police investigator Jim Warring says no one has been reported missing in the area. Warring says the remains will be turned over to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for identification and a determination of how and when the person died.

Police say they have found no evidence of foul play.