Ohio boy, 2, who got early Christmas dies of brain cancer

CINCINNATI – A 2-year-old boy with brain cancer who had an early Christmas celebration planned for him by his friends and family has died.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Brody Anderson’s father says the boy died Friday morning surrounded by his family.

Todd Allen wrote last week that Brody’s body was failing and that he didn’t have much time left.

Despite aggressive and painful chemotherapy, brain scans showed that Brody’s five embryonal tumors were not responding to treatment.

“The doctor had tears in his eyes as he was telling us,” said his aunt, Dina Brock. “The poor boy had gone through so much in the hospital, but there wasn’t any good news.”

After Brody spent more than 90 days at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, much of it in the intensive care unit, the Allen family decided to bring him home. Painful radiation therapy would do little for his prognosis, doctors told the family, and “we wanted to do everything we could to let him live life,” said Dina.

The family had started a Facebook group, “Team Brody,” to update loved ones on his status. Hoping to celebrate the holidays one last time with their son, the family made a post asking friends and family for Christmas lights.

That small request went viral, and more than 13,000 people joined the group, sending prayers from as far away as London and Paris.

Brody’s neighborhood soon turned into a winter wonderland. Inflatable snowmen lined the streets and garland hung from fences and front doors. Brody was the Grand Marshal of his own superhero-themed Christmas parade, which featured Santa riding a firetruck, cheerleaders and a dazzling fireworks display last month.

Brody is survived by his father and mother, Shilo, and siblings Corey, McKenzie, Andrew and Alex.