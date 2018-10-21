× Sam Noble Museum plans family field trip to Oklahoma Aquarium

NORMAN, Okla. – The Sam Noble Museum is planning a family field trip to the Oklahoma Aquarium in celebration of the Megalodon exhibit.

“We are excited to get to go and explore the Oklahoma Aquarium and experience all they have to offer,” says Carrie McKenzie, public programs coordinator. “It is a wonderful time to experience the world underwater as we currently have such an awesome Megalodon exhibit at the Sam Noble Museum.”

The price for members to attend the trip is $90, and is $110 for non-members. The cost includes admission to the aquarium for one adult and one child. Children must be at least five years old to attend.

Travel to the aquarium will be provided by the museum.

Participants should bring their own lunch, or they can purchase lunch at the aquarium.

The trip is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 3.

For more information and to register for the event, click here or call (405) 325-1008. Registration closes Oct. 24.