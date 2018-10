× Sooners Get a Bump Up in the Polls

Oklahoma’s football team moved up in both major college football polls released Sunday.

The Sooners are up one spot in the Associated Press poll to 8th, and moved up two positions in the coaches poll to 8th.

OU beat TCU 52-27 on Saturday in Fort Worth.

The Sooners host Kansas State next Saturday at 2:30 pm.

Alabama remains number one in both polls.