Three people arrested on murder, robbery complaints after man’s body found in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – Three people have been arrested in connection to a man’s death after his body was found near a county road in Osage County last week.

Maurice Prentiss Kent, 37, of Fairfax, Toby Larue Bighorse, 29, of Pawhuska, and Daniel Joseph Keene, 24, of Pawhuska were all arrested on murder and robbery charges in the death 41-year-old John D. Adkins.

On October 1, Pawhuska police received a report ” about the incident that apparently resulted in Adkins’ death,” according to the Examiner-Enterprise.

Kent, Bighorse, and Keene made the report to police and said Adkins had been left behind after he was injured in a conflict.

After Pawhuska police could not find Adkins, they requested help from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office on October 17. During that time, family members or friends had not seen or heard from Adkins.

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation and took Kent, Bighorse and Keene to the location of where the incident reportedly occurred.

Just north of Pawhuska, on the other side of a barbed-wire fence from a county road, Adkins’ partially decomposed remains were found.

Sheriff Eddie Virden told the Examiner-Enterprise that there was Johnson grass, at least four to five feet high, between the road and where Adkins’ body was found.

Virden says the three suspects and Adkins were riding in a vehicle when an argument started between Adkins and one of the suspects.

“It was learned that the vehicle stopped in a remote area approximately 1.1 miles north of County Road 4070 on County Road 4201 and Adkins was subsequently killed as a result of an attempted robbery,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that they were told a knife had been used in the incident.

Kent, Bighorse and Keene all face second-degree murder charges. Bighorse and Kent also face first-degree robbery charges.