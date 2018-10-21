× Westbrook Makes Debut, But Thunder Lose at Home to Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder played their first game at home this season, and their first game with Russell Westbrook for this season, on Sunday night against Sacramento, and the Kings shot 55 percent from the field on their way to a 131-120 win over the Thunder.

OKC fell behind by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, and never got closer than five points in the second half.

Westbrook nearly had a triple-double in his season debut, scoring 32 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 8 assists.

Paul George had 29 points and knocked down three 3-pointers, but the Thunder’s defense was the big issue.

The Kings had all five starters in double figures and seven in total, with Iman Shumpert leading the way with 26 points.

Former Sooners star Buddy Hield started for Sacramento and had 17 points with a pair of three-pointers.

The Kings were an efficient 10 of 22 from three-point range.

OKC shot just 44 percent from the field, and were just 9-for-39 from beyond the arc.

The Thunder led early in the second quarter, and never did again after that, as the Kings took a 68-56 lead to halftime before building on it in the second half.

Besides Westbrook and George, three other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Dennis Schroder had 14 points, but was just 5-for-16 from the field, rookie Hamidou Diallo had 11 points on of 5-of-7 shooting, and Steven Adams added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Thunder fall to 0-3 for the first time in 11 seasons in Oklahoma City.

OKC gets a few days off before hosting Boston on Thursday night at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.